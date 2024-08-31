Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 88,726 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1,866.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,726 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loews Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 230.9% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 154.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 47,225 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ingredion by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth $1,154,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.6 %

INGR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.31. The company had a trading volume of 303,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,979. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $134.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.01.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $174,239.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,595.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $174,239.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,595.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

