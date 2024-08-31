Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Update

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 118.5% from the July 31st total of 531,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cosan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cosan during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Cosan Stock Performance

NYSE CSAN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,429. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. Cosan has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan ( NYSE:CSAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cosan will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

