Cookie (COOKIE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $586,441.23

Cookie (COOKIE) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Cookie has a market cap of $2.68 million and $586,441.23 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cookie has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cookie token can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cookie

Cookie was first traded on June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,540,085 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie3.com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 79,398,615.60586043 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.03536618 USD and is down -7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $565,440.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

