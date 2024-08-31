BNB Price Tops $536.87 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $78.35 billion and approximately $1.59 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $536.87 or 0.00907299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,935,018 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,935,076.8078173. The last known price of BNB is 530.45882822 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2222 active market(s) with $1,547,480,678.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
