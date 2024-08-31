AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.29

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $38.08, with a volume of 65439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

AXA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

