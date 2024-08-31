Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.68

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 23967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded Aurania Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$67.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

