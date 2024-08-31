Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lifted by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $8,232,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 964.3% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 482,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 437,345 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 7,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 29,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,492,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,161,213. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

