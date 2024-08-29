WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.12

WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 99000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

WesCan Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.

WesCan Energy Company Profile

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

