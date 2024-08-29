Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after buying an additional 8,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $172,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,501,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,871,719. The company has a market capitalization of $163.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

