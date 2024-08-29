Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $275.40. 1,853,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,239. The stock has a market cap of $413.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.14 and its 200 day moving average is $261.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

