The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3 %

DIS stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,998,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553,087. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a PE ratio of 99.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

