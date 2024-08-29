SlateStone Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CB traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $275.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $198.67 and a 1-year high of $279.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.