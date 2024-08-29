RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.40.

Shares of RNR stock traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.86. 293,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,656. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $178.94 and a fifty-two week high of $256.25.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.88 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 38.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,875,000 after purchasing an additional 148,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $646,806,000 after purchasing an additional 124,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,539,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,709,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,423,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,963,000 after buying an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,135,000 after buying an additional 1,321,325 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

