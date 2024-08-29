Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.04.

PB traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,985. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,749,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,287,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,141,000 after buying an additional 532,241 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,842,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 193,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,359,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,799,000 after acquiring an additional 184,453 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

