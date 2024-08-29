Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.58

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 115085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Osisko Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.83 and a current ratio of 42.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

