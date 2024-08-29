Northeast Investment Management Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,214.1% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 257,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 237,934 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $837,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,670,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,313 shares of company stock worth $57,539,677. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

PG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,644,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $171.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.36 and its 200-day moving average is $163.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

