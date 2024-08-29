Northeast Investment Management Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.1% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $44,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Union Pacific by 11.3% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 157,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,571,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,831. The company has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.