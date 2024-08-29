Northeast Investment Management Has $882,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $759,810,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,870,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 15,009.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after buying an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 51,357.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Target by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after buying an additional 984,464 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.86. 2,654,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.54 and its 200-day moving average is $154.85. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

