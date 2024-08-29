Northeast Investment Management Has $28.74 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,702 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.4% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,373 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after acquiring an additional 544,175 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,959,000 after purchasing an additional 539,644 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,580,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,740,000 after purchasing an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,337,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,946. The firm has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

