Northeast Investment Management Grows Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $121.63. 2,392,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

Read Our Latest Report on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.