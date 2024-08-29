McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 126 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10,134.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.3 %

TMUS traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,872,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,063. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $236.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,242,699 shares of company stock valued at $399,208,129. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

