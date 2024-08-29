Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $153,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $807,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, MWA Asset Management lifted its position in 3M by 4.4% in the second quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 19,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,947. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.