iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.48

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.48 and last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 216607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,747,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,458.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

