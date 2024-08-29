International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $197.99 and last traded at $197.16. 456,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,254,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $182.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.