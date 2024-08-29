General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $169.61 and last traded at $170.58. Approximately 959,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,798,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $188.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

