FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.60

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 37133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

FUJIFILM Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

