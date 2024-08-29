Emfo LLC Sells 230 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Emfo LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,803,000 after purchasing an additional 942,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $513.18. 3,926,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,072,459. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $503.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.28. The company has a market capitalization of $464.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.