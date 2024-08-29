Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $138.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.85. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

