Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.59. The stock had a trading volume of 469,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,963. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $166.73 and a 12 month high of $223.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,938,374.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,387 shares of company stock worth $20,503,110. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,033,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,498,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,605,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,360,000 after buying an additional 323,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,020,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,031,000 after buying an additional 147,293 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

