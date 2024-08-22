Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.98

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 106913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDEF. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 516,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. SWS Partners grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

