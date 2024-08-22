XML Financial LLC Sells 830 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

XML Financial LLC lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at $2,887,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 25.8% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in United Airlines by 46.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 76,960 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 37.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.68.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.99. 3,818,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,767,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

