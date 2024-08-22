XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FCPI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30,637 shares. The company has a market cap of $166.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

