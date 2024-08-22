XML Financial LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,308. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.74. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $191.93.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

