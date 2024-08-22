VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 604,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 476,132 shares.The stock last traded at $7.44 and had previously closed at $7.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

VTEX Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.45 million. VTEX had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of VTEX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of VTEX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 156,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

