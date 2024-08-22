Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Visa were worth $113,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 17,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 56,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:V traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $268.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,639,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217,395. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $490.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.