Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.35

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100.35 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 99.80 ($1.30), with a volume of 227779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.40 ($1.24).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.72) price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.83. The firm has a market cap of £312.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Victorian Plumbing Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

