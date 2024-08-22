Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.89

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 15490292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

Upland Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £14.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upland Resources news, insider Aimi Nasharuddin acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £1,200,000 ($1,559,251.56). 30.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upland Resources Company Profile

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

