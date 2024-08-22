Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 40000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Triumph Gold Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$7.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24.
About Triumph Gold
Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.
