The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 872,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,838,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,971,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $171.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,389 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,932. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

