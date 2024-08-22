Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 393000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Stelmine Canada Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$2.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.
About Stelmine Canada
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 165 claims covering an area of 86 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 1095 claims that covers an area of 561 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 103 claims that covers an area of 55 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 14 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.
Receive News & Ratings for Stelmine Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelmine Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.