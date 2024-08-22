SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $51.32. 1,436,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

