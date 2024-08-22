ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.03

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDVGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.03 and last traded at $67.86, with a volume of 56070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.49.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $826.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average of $63.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

