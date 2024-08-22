Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.37

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.37 and last traded at $57.33, with a volume of 59342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.