Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 1,090,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,753,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $234,954.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,050,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,082.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $28,267.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at $310,838.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $234,954.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,050,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,082.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,928 shares of company stock worth $319,179. Insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

