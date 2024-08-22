MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,607 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 158,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 71,105 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,724 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 67,373 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs
In related news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance
Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. 10,432,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,949,683. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cleveland-Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
