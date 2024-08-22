MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCOFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCO. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 154.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of BCO traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.41. 267,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCO. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair began coverage on Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

