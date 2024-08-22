MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCO. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 154.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of BCO traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.41. 267,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCO. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair began coverage on Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

