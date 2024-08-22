iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.49

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.49 and last traded at $70.49, with a volume of 3952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.07.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $719.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average of $66.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

