iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.38

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 168009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PICK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,984,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.