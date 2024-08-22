Internet Computer Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $7.66 or 0.00012609 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.59 billion and approximately $62.10 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00038433 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,134,863 coins and its circulating supply is 469,197,554 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

