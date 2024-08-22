Insider Selling: Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Insider Sells 8,025 Shares of Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) insider Tami Rosen sold 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $117,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,539.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Pagaya Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. 461,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,791. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $901.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 6.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGY. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

